Jimbee Cartagena thinks of Brazilian center Simi Saiotti to replace the 25 goals scored this season by his compatriot Waltinho, who will set his course for Sporting de Portugal this summer. The Melonera entity has put this 34-year-old veteran attacker on its radar, well known in the European leagues and who before his injury in the crusader used to average a score of goals.

Saiotti is one of Duda’s weaknesses and he is also a player very much liked by the rojiblanco coach. This season was his third at KPRF Russia, with mixed feelings due to an injury to the crusader. Despite everything, he has played close to a dozen games and scored four goals. In the two previous campaigns it has exceeded the fortnight.

To play the Champions



The Brazilian pivot is quite well known. Before his injury, he had the opportunity to play in the Champions League and reach the semifinals, later elimination against Barcelona in the penalty shoot-out. He scored his from maximum penalty. In recent months he has become in tune with his recovery, as he is one of those players, sources close to the negotiation acknowledge, “very professional, strict and who takes care of himself”, such as Franklin. And that physical problem “will not prevent him from performing in the elite.”

It remains to be defined what the duration of the contract would be, if in principle for the 2021/22 academic year and assess a further extension based on its adaptation to the Spanish league. Saiotti has also defended Italy jerseys, such as Luparense. This would already be the third signing of Jimbee Cartagena for next season, after wing Javivi [ayer se despidió del Ribera Navarra] and the Meira closure.

Farewell act to Fran



Although the season ended last Saturday in Paterna, the squad resumed work today at the Palacio de Deportes. He will do it at least for this month, before the holidays. Possibly this week, the club wants to organize a farewell press conference to Fran Fernández. The abanillero has marked an era since Plásticos Romero.