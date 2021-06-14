It ends 1-1 in Rio: at the debut in the tournament the Selección takes the lead with a free kick from the Flea but suffers the equal of Vargas who replies in the goal a penalty saved by Vidal

Another round, another joke and another wasted opportunity for Argentina. From the world qualifiers to the America’s Cup, it’s always the same Argentina that spoils everything on the best. After the two comebacks suffered last week, the second double against Colombia, for Messi and company history repeats itself in the debut challenge of the prestigious continental tournament. To frustrate the Albiceleste party, with the direction of a punctual Messi, is once again Chile, the same executioner of the last two finals lost in 2015 and 2016. The 1-1 final in Rio de Janeiro certainly does more happy Chile, forced to get away with a Vidal recovered in extremis and without Alexis Sanchez, ko for the entire first phase due to injury.

Flea in the sleeve – The eleven albiceleste is almost identical to the one used last week on the occasion of the World Cup qualifying match against Colombia. The only exceptions are Tagliafico (for Acuna) and the viola Martinez Quarta in place of the injured Romero. For the rest, only confirmations: from De Paul, a precious pawn in the midfield trio with Paredes and Lo Celso, up to Lautaro and Gonzalez, ideal shoulders for Messi. A sign that, as Scaloni had already assured on the eve, “the mechanisms have been assimilated, the team begins to have its own precise identity”. At the expense is a Chile that, net of illustrious absences (Sanchez above all, blocked by an injury that will keep him out for the entire first phase), confirms the difficulties of the latest official releases. The Albiceleste starts very strong, imposes the rhythm and dictates the plays at will, however without running the slightest risk. The main thorn in the side of the Chilean defense turns out to be Lautaro Martinez, responsible for the first thrill of the evening after 11 ‘. But Toro lacks precision, as confirmed by the second (sensational) wasted opportunity in the 38th minute. The Chilean defense also suffers a lot from Gonzalez’s resourcefulness, who comes close to scoring twice on as many sharp conclusions. To unhinge the Chilean treasure chest, therefore, all that remains is to turn to the usual Messi, punctual as a Swiss watch: magical left in the 32nd minute on set piece and Argentina ahead with merit.

Fatal blackout – To the ease with which the Pulce stamps the card, however, is counterbalanced by the ease with which Argentina cuts the switch right at the moment of the possible knockout As already happened a few days ago against Chile and Colombia itself, Messi and company play with the fire until it burns. Yet another sudden drop in tension (this time at the start of recovery) and everything needs to be redone. A slight advance by Vidal and a change of gear by Meneses are enough to send the Albiceleste defense into crisis, which in the 52 ‘trembles on an initiative by Vidal and in the 56’ capitulates on a close header by Vargas, the quickest to collect the short rejected by Martinez (and the crossbar) on a penalty by Vidal granted thanks to the intervention of the Var. The blow proves to be particularly hard for the Albiceleste who, in the meantime, also accuses petrol problems. Almost inevitable for Scaloni to play the Di Maria and Aguero cards, just as the final desperate assault of a tired Argentina but still driven by pride is inevitable. The good opportunity to avoid the insult happens just before the rest on a ball shot a little haphazardly in the Chilean area, but Maripan’s foot is the quickest of all to sweep a few steps from the line, strangling any remaining Argentine hope. .

