One of the footballers who most caught the attention of both Chivas and América fans when he arrived at the Flock was Jesus Molina, a footballer who, although he did not come directly from the Eagles to defend the colors of the Flock, many fans remembered him as an important player in America.
Although at first there were some complaints about his past azulcrema, with the passage of time he gained the trust of the Chivas fans And right now he has risen to being the captain of the team, becoming the absolute leader of the current team roster.
That is why the words of the Chivas captain are taken into account by many and this time he issued a warning to his former team, the Águilas del América, ensuring that Chivas will seek to surpass the azulcrema team in titles as soon as possible:
“I think we are working on that. And yes, we have in mind to be able to match and why not? To surpass America as soon as possible with its 13 championships. We are fighting to find that superiority and we are on the right track”
– Jesus Molina
Molina assured that Chivas is a team that must play together to achieve all the objectives, so he knows the individuals will not give the Flock a title.
“This team, individually, cannot win. We are a team and we have to go link by link, for each other. And this way is the one that surely, we hope that as soon as possible and it is in this tournament, we can achieve the goal The main thing that is to be champions. “
– Jesus Molina
