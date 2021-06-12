Through her social networks, Jessica Newton announced in the morning that she was already on her way to Miami to apply the second and last dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Already here at the airport about to embark to Miami. Today is my second dose of the vaccine ”, the former beauty queen was heard saying.

He also added his desire not to present adverse reactions, since he had a pending meeting with Magaly medina. “I hope he is not going to give me anything, no reaction, because, ‘Maga’, we have a date to have lunch together on Sunday. See you in Miami, “he said. Newton.

Along with the video of her Instagram story, a message was also read for the television host. “Don’t forget to book,” emphasized the ex-model.

Hours later and already from the Miami airport, the director of Miss Peru shared the precise moment in which she was immunized in the foreign country.

“That’s how fast it is! Right out of customs, “he wrote Newton in the video he posted on his Instagram stories.

The ex-model commented that they managed to inject one of the two doses that were available. Likewise, in her videos it was also evidenced that she traveled in the company of her husband and her pet.

