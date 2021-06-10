The organizer of Miss Peru, Jessica Newton, was happy to announce that her daughter and her husband were able to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 in the United States.

Through social networks, the former beauty queen shared images in which Fernando Sánchez de la Madrid appeared being immunized by American medical personnel.

His relatives traveled to Miami and took advantage of his arrival in the city to receive the dose at the airport, according to the organizer herself.

“They are both already vaccinated at the same airport. She is 14 years old and has already been vaccinated. I hope soon we can also have it in Peru ”, he said. Jessica Newton on their Instagram stories.

In this way, his relative adds to the long list of Peruvians who have traveled to the United States to be inoculated against the new coronavirus.

Among the television figures who stood out in this group are the host Magaly Medina, the influencer Josetty Hurtado, the businesswoman Andrea San Martín, the model Sebastián Lizarzaburu, the reality boy Nicola Porcella and the model Brunella Horna.

Jessica Newton talks about the reconciliation of Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano

Jessica Newton gave an interview for Women in command, where he spoke about the reconciliation of Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano.

“When love is true, there is no distance. They have been watching each other. I would not have liked them to give up on such a beautiful relationship. Telling them that they were never separated, I think the two have found the love of their life, “said the organizer of Miss Peru.

