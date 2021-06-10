After the 2021 elections, a very tense situation is being experienced in our country while the ONPE vote count is expected to end to know who will govern Peru in the next five years. Against this background, Jessica Newton spoke about it and ruled out the possibility of leaving the country.

Through her social networks, the organizer of Miss Peru regretted that there is this division among Peruvians and assured that – if the candidate of Peru Libre, Pedro Castillo, is elected as president of the Republic – he will not go to live abroad.

“I thank all the people for writing to me thinking that I am leaving the country after the elections. I tell them, that I am not going anywhere, that I have not gone before when the situation in Peru was worse, although opportunities have not been lacking ”, He expressed in his Instagram stories.

Also, the former beauty queen asked for peace among Peruvians.

“My passport is still Peruvian and I am happy to live in Peru, although we Peruvians strive to complicate our lives, the worst thing we can do is insult ourselves. No class struggle is going to make us move forward. My advice is the one I give every day. You have to get out working. I believe in respect and I still have faith, ”he added.

Finally, Jessica Newton asked to respect the results of the ONPE. “The results will be seen in the last days. No confrontation, damage or insult will put more or less points on a candidate ”.

