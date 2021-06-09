No Result
Jerusalem | A great fire is raging near Jerusalem, villages evacuated

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
At least two villages have been evacuated because of the flames, and the road from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv has been closed.

There are dozens of firefighters and a dozen planes extinguishing the fire.

There are dozens of firefighters and a dozen planes extinguishing the fire.

The fire spreads in the forests near the settlements and spreads heavy black smoke over the hills near Jerusalem.

No information is available on the cause of the fire.

.

