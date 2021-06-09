Jerusalem | A great fire is raging near Jerusalem, villages evacuated

At least two villages have been evacuated because of the flames, and the road from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv has been closed.

There are dozens of firefighters and a dozen planes extinguishing the fire.

The fire spreads in the forests near the settlements and spreads heavy black smoke over the hills near Jerusalem.

No information is available on the cause of the fire.