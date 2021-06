Seated next to the wood-burning stove in one of the rooms of his farm, Jeremy Clarkson (61) proves that he can still be wonderfully merciless. The presenter is shivering with cold, he immediately lets you know via the zoom connection. “It has been raining here for days. Even the floor is flooded. None of the camera crew manages to get this stove working properly. I’m surrounded by embryos! How is the weather in the Netherlands by the way?”