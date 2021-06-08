Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become the most talked about (unofficial) couple of the moment in all of Hollywood. And it is that after the separation of the Puerto Rican with Alex Rodríguez, the singer seems to have returned to the arms of whoever was her love 17 years ago.

Now, the interpreter of “Do not love me” once again increases the rumors of a restart of relationship with the Oscar winner after being photographed looking for school for her two youngest children. This was announced by the TMZ portal, Who caught the ‘Bronx Diva’ near Windward School , located in the city of Los Angeles.

The curious thing about this fact is that Ben Affleck lives in this state to be able to visit his children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel as a result of his relationship with Jennifer Garner. This only makes clear Jennifer Lopez’s intentions to move to where Ben resides despite having been in Miami for the past few years.

Now, the only thing missing is for the couple to make the restart of their relationship official, after having separated for 17 years. The two have made no effort to avoid being caught together by the paparazzi while they were staying in a luxurious hotel in the state of Florida.

Ben Affleck’s father does not know if his son returned with Jennifer López

Although all the images point to a reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer López, for the Oscar winner’s father this is not so real, since in a recent interview he assured that he has no idea of ​​the alleged relationship between his son and the latin.

“I have never heard of this nonsense. Let’s see, of course I’ve heard of her, but not this. I talk to my children about their lives when I see them and they share with me what they want. I have not seen my children in a long time due to their jobs and COVID-19, “he told The Suny.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, latest news:

