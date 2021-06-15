There were rumors about an alleged rapprochement between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but nothing was confirmed. Now, the photo of the two kissing has gone around the web… a probable confirmation of the rebirth of their love.

Exactly 19 years ago, the story ended between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Shortly before leaving, the two had announced the wedding … then, they decided to move away.

During all this time, a lot Well when J.Lo they took different paths. Both have created a family: they got married, had children and then separated.

Ben Affleck he was married to his colleague for some time (from 2005 to 2018) Jennifer Garner, with whom he had children. Jennifer Lopez she separated in 2014 from her husband, also a singer and actor, Marc Anthony.

It is really true that certain loves never end and, although there are no official confirmations, the photos of the kiss between the two confirm that the two are at least seeing each other again.

Page Six released the news exclusively, sharing the photo of the two kissing at dinner on social media, triggering various reactions among fans.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck: the kiss at the family dinner in Malibu

Not a simple stolen kiss in between Jennifer Lopez is Ben Affleck. After 19 years from the last time they were really and officially together (so much so that they wanted to get married), the two seem to be close again, very close.

The context in which the photo that is making the rounds of the web was taken is a context that makes us understand a serious resumption of attendance.

J.Lo he has indeed brought with him Ben Affleck to Malibu, to celebrate the birthday of Linda, sister of Jennifer Lopez.

The children were also present at the dinner J.Lo has had since last marriage with Marc Anthony.

All this suggests that things, although we have not received confirmations, are serious. Otherwise, why a family dinner on the occasion of a birthday, complete with a quiet kiss in front of everyone?