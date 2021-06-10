The leading meat producer in the United States, the Brazilian company JBS, has paid ransom hackers $ 11 million in ransom, the newspaper reported on Thursday, June 10 The wall street journal…

The bitcoin amount was paid to protect JBS meat factories from further disruption and to limit potential impact on restaurants, grocery stores and farmers who rely on the supplier, JBS US chief executive André Nogueira said.

“It was very painful to pay criminals, but we did the right thing for our clients,” Nogueira said.

He added that the ransom payment was made after most of JBS’s factories were back online.

The attack on JBS was carried out on May 30, the company was forced to suspend the operation of all affected systems while fixing the problem in the United States and Australia.

The general director of the Australian division of JBS, Brent Eastwood, noted that the cyberattack was aimed at the company’s information systems. This is why the planned slaughter of cows and rams across Australia was canceled on May 31st. The workers were sent home while the problem was being corrected.

On June 2, US President Joe Biden rejected the assumption that the Russian authorities were involved in the attack on the JBS information systems. In particular, the American president rejected the assertion that the Kremlin is testing the strength of the US president in this way.

On June 3, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was ready to discuss the topic of combating cyber attacks with his American counterpart at the summit in Geneva.

The meeting between Putin and Biden will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This will be the first personal meeting of heads of state since Biden took office as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit of a Russian president since January 2020.