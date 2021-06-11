Last Tuesday, the Peruvian team achieved a great 2-1 victory against Ecuador where Gianluca Lapadula emerged as the great figure of that match. After the end of the game, the Italo-Peruvian striker showed his great talent on the piano in a video published by the social networks of the national team.

These images not only drew attention for the skill of the ‘Bambino’ in said musical instrument, but also for the fun interruption by Christian Cueva who appeared on the scene to put a song of his favorite rhythm: the cumbia.

Well, this fact did not go unnoticed by Jorge Benavides and his program, since he immediately prepared what will be the parody of the funny scene. This was announced by the comedian himself through his social networks where he released a preview of what the sketch will be.

JB prepares funny parody of the players of the Peruvian team.

In the shared snapshot, we can see Danny Rosales in the role of Gianluca Lapadula pretending to play a piano and the imitator of Christian Cueva. “This Saturday, Lapadula will delight us again with his talent on the piano!” Was the message JB wrote with the hilarious photo.

This is not the first time that the famous copycat parodies players or a member of the Peruvian national team. For example, since their time with Carlos Álvarez, both comedians generated a lot of controversy by parodying the relationship between Claudio Pizarro and Paulo Autuori or that of Chemo del Solar and Julio César Uribe.

