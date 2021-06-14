«Ábalos is a very good politician, but in intellectual matters he is vulgar; It gives the impression that he told Viñas: ‘Write me a letter to say no to these uncles from Murcia,’ “says the professor of Modern History at the University of Murcia (UMU) Javier Guillamón, together with the Faculty of Letters of the University of Murcia. / MARTÍNEZ BUESO FUENSANTA CARRERES Monday, June 14, 2021, 03:29



Javier Guillamón (Murcia, 1951), professor of Modern History at the University of Murcia (UMU) and former vice president of the CAM, describes Minister Ábalos as “vulgar” for his refusal to have the region’s airport be called Juan de la Cierva based on a report that dismisses the engineer as a necessary collaborator in the Franco uprising. OR