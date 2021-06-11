Javi Muñoz (Madrid, February 28, 1995) has had no luck at Deportivo Alavés. In fact, he has hardly had any chances in the Basque team. At most, a few minutes in preseason games and testimonial appearances in the league. But then it has been transferred to other entities such as Oviedo, Tenerife and Mirandés but it has never been re-caught in the summer period. TOtime, which has ended its relationship with the Vitoria team, has not closed its renewal and will leave in search of new objectives.

Born in Parla, he started playing soccer at the Polideportivo Club in his hometown. Then he went through the lower categories of Real Madrid. He played in the Juvenil and in the subsidiary of the white club. After a step on loan at Lorca, he ended up at Deportivo Alavés and signed for three seasons. In 2028-19 he was loaned to Real Oviedo, where he played 25 games and scored one goal. He is a creative midfielder and the Sporting Director of the Vitoria team, Sergio Fernández, placed high hopes on his qualities. He even suggested that he would be a benchmark in the core for several years.

In 2019-20 he played in Vitoria but only had residual minutes although he made his debut in the First Division in a clash against FC. Barcelona. In the winter market he was loaned to Tenerife in the Second Division and played 13 games. On September 20, 2020, his transfer to Mirandés was announced, where he has enjoyed 38 titles. Despite this, the continuity of Javi Muñoz in Alavés has not been closed and that Javi Calleja’s club still lacks a midfielder creative capable of connecting with the bands and with the strikers.