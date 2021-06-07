Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius said after the bulky 43-point victory against Lenovo Tenerife that his team “You can’t lose your head because this is only 1-0 and the team that loses in this type of elimination will risk its life in the next game“.

The technician affirmed that they have to be “proud“having played”very well“against a team”well“like the man from Tenerife but now his players have to be”smart and prepare well for the second game“.

Jasikevicius stated that for a coach a fourth as the third that his team played with forty points scored “you live like a whore“On these ten minutes played by his team after the break, the coach stressed that his men”they made very good decisions playing all the attacks are a single play and its variants. I hope this continues on Wednesday“.”Now we have to enjoy a little and start thinking about Wednesday’s match, respecting the rival that we will have in front of us.“.