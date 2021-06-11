The coach of Barça, Sarunas Jasikevicius, stood out after qualifying for the final of the Endesa League after winning the Lenovo Tenerife that his team played “a very solid match in all facets of the game.”

The Barça coach described his team’s third quarter as “very good”, in which he only conceded eleven points and said that now “We must prepare for what is to come.”

On how the fact that his team has played every 48 hours since the semifinals of the Euroleague Final Four can influence the final, Jasikevicius said that his players “are used to it” and that Barça comes “well” to the fight for the title against Real Madrid.

Jasikevicius described as “clearly deserved and fair” that Pablo Laso’s team has one more day of rest than his, having been first in the regular league.

“We have to prepare to play against a totally different opponent than the ones we have had so far in the playoffs since It is a very physical team that dominates with height in the rebound both defensive and offensive“, indicated the Barcelona technician.

Vidorreta: “We are not sad, the season has been historic”

Lenovo Tenerife coach, Txus Vidorreta, said despite being eliminated from the Endesa League playoffs that his team “He’s not even sad” since they end up “satisfied” with a “historic season” at the conclusion of third parties “embedded between teams playing the Euroleague”.

For Vidorreta, finishing the Endesa League with 30 victories and 11 defeats for a team like his is “a miracle” and he highlighted “the faith” that his squad always had throughout the course.

Regarding the game, the coach acknowledged that the “problem” that the team had to connect with Giorgi Shermadini was “key” in the loss along with the lack of more players “plugged in” from the triple in addition to Aaron Doornekamp, ​​who scored six.

The Tenerife coach said it was also “Very important” the scoring work of Pau Gasol during the minutes he was on the court to put Barça “in a dynamic of greater confidence”.

Vidorreta acknowledged that Barça knew how to “correct” what his team did “very well” in the match played in Tenerife. and that Jasikevicius’ team “reacted” to get into a final that he hopes will be “the best possible final because after such a difficult season it deserves to be so.