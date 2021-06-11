Carbis Bay (Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said he expressed support for the Tokyo Olympics during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and welcomed efforts to hold them in a safe environment.

A Downing Street spokesman said after the meeting in the British seaside resort of Carbis Bay: “The prime minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics and welcomed Japanese efforts to ensure the Games can be held safely.”

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Bay Carbis resort, Johnson and Suga agreed to cooperate on a range of issues from trade and technology to defense and climate.

The Japanese government and organizers of the Olympic Games said they would be held as scheduled. The course is scheduled to start on July 23, after it was postponed last year due to the Corona pandemic.

Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday she would be grateful if the Group of Seven nations would support holding the Olympics on schedule this summer.