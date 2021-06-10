Some areas of the United States have warned that they have doses of the Janssen vaccine that expire before they are used. Therefore, the company and federal officials are analyzing if these expiration dates can be extended.

Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, explained that “we are working very hard, both federally and locally, to do everything possible to ensure that these vaccines they can be used and implemented in the best possible way. “

Agile distribution

“The good news was that we produce many vaccines to meet this initial increase in demand and now we make sure we get the best possible deployment and mapping. The distribution system becomes even more agile, more flexible, not only here in the United States, but also between states, although in fact all over the world, and it will be a job we must continue to focus on in the coming weeks and months “added the director of the pharmaceutical company.

For its part, Keith reed, deputy commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Health, detailed in CNN that “we have withdrawn the expired vaccine from active inventory and we are in the process of following CDC guidelines about proper disposal. Last week we had approximately 80,000 doses of the vaccine Johnson & Johnson that would expire if not used by the end of the month, although that number is lower now that we are working with the vaccine. “

Evaluation

In this situation, Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House adviser for the coronavirus and director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, revealed that it is being studied whether the expiration date of these remedies can be extended, and if so, how to go about using those doses.

“The FDA is looking into that right now. We are trying to determine if, in fact, the date can be extended or not and, if so, whether we can get them used appropriately, either in the United States or elsewhere. This is something the FDA is working on and looking at very, very carefully. “, stressed the North American expert.

Stability tests

While, the company announced that they are conducting stability tests with their sera: “The goal is to extend the amount of time our COVID-19 vaccine can be stored before its expiration. “ Currently, Janssen drug can be stored for up to three months in the refrigerator, but longer if it freezes.