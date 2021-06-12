On Friday June 11, the Peruvian musician and composer Renzo Tipacti premiered the video clip of “You don’t know my name”, theme in English belonging to your EP Textures, which is scheduled to launch on June 18.

Janick Maceta, Miss Peru 2021 and sound engineer, was in charge of directing the recording of this musical piece in conjunction with Brother rich, as detailed in the YouTube description.

For his part, Renzo Tipacti told in an Instagram post, published on June 9, how the collaboration with the beauty queen was planned for several years.

“The universe allows things to align in our favor always. It was 2017 and my sister Janick was visiting Lima. At that time I was able to meet Brother Rich, who after listening to the songs invited me to the studio in Manhattan Center so that we could review, together TONY (Top Of New York Music), the songs of Textures, “he explained.

For his part, through his Instagram stories, Maceta invited to view the video clip, in addition to asking the 966,000 followers he has on that social network to leave their comments on what they thought.

Similarly, the second finalist of Miss Universe 2021 wrote a message on the YouTube channel of the New York musical collective TONY in order to highlight the work of the work team of this production. “Proud of all of you,” she stated.