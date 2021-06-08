During the last edition of America Today, Janet Barboza revealed that she would have liked to present the electoral flash this past Sunday after the second round of the presidential elections took place.

The crucial moment that the country has experienced on June 6 put all Peruvian families on edge, so Barboza says it would have been very exciting for her to be part of that adrenaline in front of the cameras.

While they were doing a live broadcast on the price of the products in some Lima markets, Barboza he paused for a moment the link with his reporter to communicate that updates were coming on the electoral vote count.

“It is nine in the morning and fifty-two minutes, they tell me that shortly, in just a few minutes, we have new updates directly from ONPE to America today,” said the host.

Faced with the noticeable change in Barboza At the time of presenting this information, his colleagues did not take long to comment on it.

“I wanted to be with Mávila, I wanted to be next to Mávila to give the flash,” he said. Janet.

A surprised Ethel Pozo asked him if he would have wanted to replace Federico Salazar, who is away from the cameras because he recently contracted the coronavirus. Faced with the question, Barboza He answered affirmatively.

Taking advantage of the presence of journalist Alvina Ruiz, Janet He asked him for advice on how to correctly present an electoral flash. The journalist gave him directions and Barboza he was encouraged to do a simulation of the countdown to present the electoral results.

“Janet, but are you also going to be there?” Ethel Pozo as a joke. “Already a lot, sister,” he commented for his part Mandros ‘collide’.

“It is very exciting,” he repeated Janet, expressing until the last moment his desire to announce an electoral flash.

Text to fill out

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.