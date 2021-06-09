Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

The Assistive Technology Center of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services organized, yesterday, the “Virtual Forum for Artificial Intelligence Applications”; With the aim of raising awareness about the applications of artificial intelligence and the latest characteristics of AI technology at our disposal, how to use it and its role in facilitating the lives of everyone, including people with disabilities, in the presence of Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. During the forum, Sheikha Jamila Al Qasimi stressed the great importance of technology for everyone, especially in the past few years, and with the repercussions of the “Corona” pandemic, which imposed even on those who reject the idea of ​​technology to learn and use it, and the importance of modern technologies and artificial intelligence for people with disabilities, and their families in all regions. The life and cognitive domains and their influential role in movement, self-reliance and achieving independence to the greatest extent. She spoke about the role of modern technology in the field of health, education and learning, and enabling people with disabilities to access knowledge and news, in addition to its influential role in playing, entertainment and communicating with people around the world, noting that the matter is not without challenges, such as the need for training on some modern technologies. And its high cost, calling on everyone to join efforts in order to overcome these challenges. Rabab Abdel Wahab, Director of the Support Technology Center, said that organizing the Artificial Intelligence Forum is part of the celebrations of the International Day of Accessibility, which is an active participation in educating all members of society about important concepts, such as comprehensive design and access to environments and technology.

For her part, Karen Hart, a professional Apple training specialist, spoke about the concept of artificial intelligence and the various applications available on iOS systems and how they can facilitate the performance of various tasks within the activities of daily life. Maysa Obeid, from the Student Facilities Department at Zayed University, also referred during the forum to the features of facilities in iOS operating systems and the features of artificial intelligence such as “task automation.”