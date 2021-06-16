Digital Millennium

Guadalajara / 16.06.2021 00:38:06





The Jalisco Health Secretariat registered 95 new infections of coronavirus with which 251 thousand 889 confirmed cases accumulate throughout the State, what’s more no deaths were reported with which the entity remains at 12 thousand 462 deaths.

In the State of Jalisco, vaccination against covid-19 continues to advance according to the planned plan. Only this Tuesday 40,820 vaccines were applied in more than thirty municipalities. To 24 thousand 252 residents of six municipalities of the Metropolitan area – Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Tlaquepaque, Tonalá and El Salto-, in the group of 50 to 59 years and laggards of 60 and more; as well as 360 pregnant women received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

While 14,863 people aged 40 to 49 and laggards over 50, who reside in 28 municipalities of Los Altos and the southern region of Jalisco, received the first dose of the biological AstraZeneca; and pregnant women from both regions were immunized with the first dose of the pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

Both days are held from June 14 to 18 and to access to be vaccinated it is necessary to register on the federal platform mivacuna.salud.gob.mx according to the age group and the convened municipalities. In the case of metropolitan municipalities, an appointment is also required at the following link:

vaccination.jalisco.gob.mx.

JMH