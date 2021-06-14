This Saturday 19, the vocalist Jairo Tafur, known as the ‘Peruvian Dyango’ and winner of season 25 of the program Yo soy, joins Jesús ‘el Viejo’ Rodríguez again to present an acoustic concert in tribute to Father’s Day.

The show will include hits of all time, as well as surprising guest appearances, under the musical direction and arrangements of Rodríguez, current musical director of the La voz Perú program, Gaviota de Plata winner composer at Viña del Mar 2019 and artist who has an extensive musical career.

Among the guests are Giorgio and Thalita Tafur, Jairo’s youngest children, as well as María de Jesús ‘la Misky’ Rodríguez (as producer of the event), who will dedicate her songs especially to those parents who have already left.

“The pandemic and the current situation in Peru are not an impediment to celebrating Dad and the family in general through music. My artistic and production work cannot stop and this time we present a luxury show to honor our father, that wonderful being that many still enjoy his presence and others, as in my case, we no longer have the happiness of having him. I take this opportunity to send a hug to all mothers who fulfill the role of father and mother in our homes. I celebrate twice! ”, Says the popular presenter.

The show will take place at 7:00 pm via streaming. Tickets are on sale at Teleticket, TeleticketPlay (S / 25.00) and WhatsApp (991 145 474/980 703 023).