The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, responded through his Twitter account to the controversial phrase pronounced this Wednesday by Alberto Fernández, who assured that “the Mexicans came out of the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines arrived of the ships of Europe “.

Bolsonaro published in the photo in which he is seen with an indigenous community in his country, accompanied by the word “JUNGLE!” and the Brazilian flag.

The president of Brazil, in office since December 2019, maintained a week ago the first meeting with an indigenous reservation throughout his term. It was a meeting with Yanomami leaders.

The smiling reaction of the Brazilian president comes after Alberto Fernández pronounced a controversial phrase and, in addition, it was wrongly awarded to the Mexican Octavio Paz.

“Octavio Paz once wrote that the Mexicans came out of the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines came from the ships. They were ships that came from Europe,” said the Argentine president, in an official ceremony at Casa Rosada together with Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain.

In reality, the words chosen by Fernández do not belong to the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, but to Litto nebbia, one of the president’s favorite musicians.

– Quem são os Yanomamis?

– Or did they want them?

– 5th Special Squad of Fronteira.

– Maturacá, SG da Cachoeira / AM.

– Peço compartilhar. pic.twitter.com/a7qOeDhF5C – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) May 30, 2021

The phrase that is usually attributed to Paz – more subtle than the one pronounced by Alberto F – says that “Mexicans descend from the Aztecs, Peruvians from the Incas and Argentines, from ships.”

The real provenance of the phrase that started the controversy quickly came to light. Corresponds to the lyrics of the song “We came from the ships”, from Nebbia, one of the founding artists of rock in Argentina.

Eduardo Bolsonaro had already reacted harshly against Alberto Fernández. Reuters photo

Before Jair Bolsonaro’s reaction, one of the sons of the Brazilian president had already spoken.

On his Twitter account, Eduardo Bolsonaro was lapidary with Fernández. “Won’t they say that it was RACIST against the indigenous and African peoples that made up Brazil?” And he added: “The sinking ship is Argentina’s.”