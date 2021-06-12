The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, this Saturday once again challenged the pandemic and, without respecting the local prohibitions of agglomeration, he led a massive motorcyclist caravan in São Paulo.

Bolsonaro, one of the most skeptical world leaders with the severity of the coronavirus, participated in the caravan convened by its supporters and evangelical groups.

Without a chinstrap, the far-right leader led the gigantic parade of thousands of motorcyclists who gathered on the outskirts of the Anhembí sambadrome, in the capital of São Paulo.

“For freedom, for democracy and accelerate for God!”, Were the words of order of departure given by Bolsonaro, who earlier greeted and took photos with people who gathered on Avenida Olavo Fontoura, in the western area from the largest Brazilian city.

This Saturday’s motorcycle caravan in São Paulo brought together evangelicals and supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AP

The so-called “Moticada Accelera para Cristo” gave continuity to a series of marches of motorcyclists sympathetic to the president and this time also brought together the evangelical groups of the traditional March for Jesus, in an event that was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

The March for Jesus has already been the largest street event in the country with 3.5 million participants, surpassing in some editions the Gay Pride parade of São Paulo and the Galo da Madrugada parade in the city of Recife, the most massive during the Brazilian carnival.

The mobilization occurred on the exact day they are fulfilled 15 months of a pandemic that leaves almost 17.3 million confirmed cases and 485,000 deaths associated with covid-19.

The caravan gave up going through the city center and passing through the traditional Paulista Avenue, to do not interfere with trade of this Saturday, when the Valentine’s Day is celebrated in Brazil. And also, because it is an area with a high concentration of hospitals.



Without masks, hundreds of motorcyclists paraded this Saturday through São Paulo in support of the president of Brazil. Photo: AP

Consequently, the group chose to travel peripheral avenues, take regional highways and reach the neighboring city of Jundiaí, 60 kilometers away, for a total of 160 kilometers in a caravan that ended at the Obelisk of Ibirapuera Park, again in San Pablo .

Slogans against your rival

In one of the stops, Bolsonaro came to imitate being an orchestra regent when his supporters sang chants against the governor of São Paulo, Joao Doria, a former ally and now one of his main political rivals within the right wing.

“We are showing strength and unity,” said Bolsonaro, who broadcast the entire caravan live through his social networks.

Organized groups of motorcyclists, truckers and other drivers have always positioned themselves in favor of Bolsonaro for his permanent speech reducing the price of compulsory insurance for vehicles, fuel and tolls and the elimination of some photo-fines cameras.



Flags of Brazil during the march in support of Bolsonaro, this Saturday in São Paulo. Photo: REUTERS

Thousands of police and few sanitary measures

In this Saturday’s caravan, the Militarized Police, the traffic control and the San Pablo Civil Guard displaced 6,300 agents for event security, which followed the molds of other similar ones made in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.

During the pandemic, various acts in favor of the government, all ignoring local containment measures and sanitary protocols, while the opposition promoted a few for specific demands, such as deaths due to racism or lethality in police actions.

However, at the end of May, left-wing parties, social organizations and union centrals called for a protest throughout the country against Bolsonaro’s management in the face of the pandemic and which also demonstrated a mobilization power on the part of the opposition.

Source: EFE

