Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro commented mockingly on Thursday a statement by the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and said that neither for him nor for the Venezuelan head of state, Nicolás Maduro, there are vaccines.

“The president of Argentina said that they came from Europe and we from the jungle“, said Bolsonaro, about a statement that Fernández gave this Wednesday in Buenos Aires.

“I remember when (Hugo) Chávez died and Maduro took office, saying that he spoke with little birds in which the figure of Chávez had incarnated. I think that for Maduro and Fernández there is no vaccine“the Brazilian president declared laughing to a small group of followers, at the gates of his official residence in Brasilia.

In response to Alberto Fernández’s phrase, Jair Bolsonaro circulated this photo.

More seriously, he added that “as they are recording and this is going out,” he wanted to comment that he exchanged messages this Thursday “with former president (Mauricio) Macri”, whose frustrated reelection attempt he supported directly and personally in 2019.

“We have no problem with each other or with the Argentine people. Rivalry with Argentina only in football“said the leader of the Brazilian extreme right.

The origin of the controversy

The controversy was unleashed by Fernández this Wednesday, when in a public act erroneously attributed to the Mexican writer Octavio Paz a phrase on the origin of Argentines and Brazilians.

“Octavio Paz once wrote that the Mexicans came out of the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines came from the ships,” Fernández said, erroneously paraphrasing the Mexican writer, in words that more closely match a song by the musician. Argentinian Litto Nebbia.

That statement generated a wave of criticism in Argentina itself and Fernández apologized through his profile on the Twitter network.

“It was stated more than once that ‘Argentines descend from ships’. In the first half of the 20th century, we received more than 5 million immigrants who lived with our native peoples. Our diversity is a pride,” he wrote trying to explain his sentence.

However, Fernández added: “I did not want to offend anyone, in any case, who has felt offended or made invisible, since now my apologies.”

With information from the EFE agency