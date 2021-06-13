Sea of ​​Thieves is the amazing pirate game developed by Rare in order to Xbox and PC, during E3 2021 the adventure we were all waiting for arrived. A pirate’s life is the new campaign in which we can embark on five great stories with Jack sparrow and pirates of the saga:

This collaboration between Rare, Xbox and Disney the next June 22 as part of the third season. Sea of ​​Thieves: A pirate’s Life will bring us not only the memorable Jack sparrow, but to Davy jones, one of his most important enemies (and sometimes, partner).

What can we expect from Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life?

On Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, we will rescue the Captain Jack Sparrow and with him, we will sail the seven seas to fight the mighty Davy jones and his ghost ship. But, it will not be the only adventure that we will see in this new campaign, we will see old acquaintances of the captain Sparrow.

In order to Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life they have prepared stories like the ones seen in Pirates of the caribbean from Disney. Although they did not say which ones, they mentioned that they will give more details about this campaign soon. However, we will not have to wait long because we will already be able to play this new story next week.

