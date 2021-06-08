Andalucía continues to work its way down the list of ages below 50 for Covid inoculations, starting today for those born in 1975 & 1976.

To receive a jab you will have to request one by making a vaccination appointment, via the Internet ClickHealth +, on the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) webpage.

Alternatively, you can do it through their phone app or by phoning Health Responds (958 545 060). Your best bets, however, if you’re not into webpages, phone apps and trying to get through on a phone, is pop along to your medical center.

Things will progress so that on Thursday the 10th those born in 1977 and 1978 can apply and then on Friday those born 1979 and 1980.

The type of vaccine for these age groups will be Pfizer, Modern or Janssen.

Furthermore, starting Monday the 9th, those who were born between 1954 and 1961 who have still not received their jab can make an appointment and will be vaccinated using Janssen.

The number of appointments handed out will depend on the availability of supplies and on those requesting the vaccine are already included on the SAS User Database, regardless of whether they on the public system or have a private insurance.

This week Andalucía received 508,920 doses: 428,220 of Pfizer, 55,000 of Modern and 25,700 of Janssen. There will also be a shipment of AstraZeneca, although the exact quantity is not known.

