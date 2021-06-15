During a recent live on Twitch, the publisher J-POP has given us a lot of interesting manga announcements coming up in the coming months. The manga announced span multiple genres, including new volumes by the master of horror Junji Ito and the great classic Dear brother of Riyoko Ikeda.

Milan, June 14: During the Monday live on Twitch, J-POP Manga announced many new, important titles that we will be reading in the coming months.

Kowloon Generic Romance

by Jun Mayuzuki

5 volumes – in progress

In the labyrinthine Kowloon, a district of a futuristic and land-based Hong Kong, the quiet thirty-year-old Kujirai and her breezy colleague Kudo work in a small real estate agency, spending their days immersed in the chaotic streets of their city, appreciating its vitality, the chaos and the decadent soul. Day after day Kujirai realizes that the feelings he feels for his colleague do not stop at simple friendship and that, despite the constant bickering, he cannot do without him. But not everything is as it seems: her confused memories and a series of inexplicable situations seem to hide something much more complicated than a generic love affair in the city of Kowloon …

Junji Ito Collection – Roar and In the Soil

by Junji Ito

2 volumes

The volume collection of the best stories of the master of the horror manga continues! Junji Ito, freshly nominated for the Eisner 2021 awards in the category “Best Single Author”, gives his best in short stories full of terror and anxiety. In these two volumes, of over 400 pages, the terrifying unpublished stories published in original titles 8, 9 and 11 of the “Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection” will be collected.

Dear brother

by Riyoko Ikeda

Single volume

The Riyoko Ikeda Collection is enriched with another classic full of intrigue, drama and love between girls: Dear Brother arrives in its definitive edition! Nanako Misonoo attends the Seiran Academy, an exclusive private school for rich and deserving young women. Despite being an ordinary girl, Nanako is invited to join the prestigious school organization, the Sorority, led by the “Magnificent Three”, the best students of the Academy. The difficult school climate will strongly affect the life of the young Nanako who, although accompanied in the school vicissitudes by her two friends, Tomoko and Mariko, will find solace only in the correspondence she has with her “Dear Brother”.

Under Ninja

by Kengo Hanazawa

5 volumes in progress

The new manga from the author of I am a Hero! Ninjas are the best assassins in the world, they act in the dark, swift, invisible and deadly. After the Second World War they became more and more fragmented, dispersing throughout Japan. To date, 200,000 ninjas are hiding among ordinary people, watching society await orders from the top of their organizations. Kuro Kumogakure, descendant of the fallen Kumogakure clan, is a neet of the lowest category, unemployed and terribly bored. Waiting, for years now, for his first job as a ninja, he is suddenly called to work by his superiors: will he be able to distinguish himself and regain the lost honor, he who does not seem able to keep even a trivial job?

Love from the other side

by Nagabe

Single Volume

Love comes in many forms. A magnificent bird comforts a girl in distress; a vampire dances at night with a young woman; a blind girl lives with a monster who hides more than meets the eye. These and other unpublished stories make up the precious collection of short stories by Nagabe (Girl from the other Side), an extraordinary mangaka whose work continues to masterfully explore fascinating, diverse, rich and relationships that refuse to be labeled.

Super Mario Bros. MANGAMANIA

by Yukio Sawada

Single Volume

A collection of the best stories of Super Mario-kun, the long-running manga series that traces the adventures of the most famous Italian plumber in the world! Each saga deals with the adventures of Mario and all the supporting characters faced during the 40 years of Super Mario’s life.

The Promised Neverland Artbook

by Posuka Demizu and Kaiu Shirai

Single Volume

After the conclusion of the manga series, the Artbook of The Promised Neverland finally arrives in Italy. Posuka demizu and Kaiu Shirai guide us in a total immersion in the world of children of Gracefield House thanks to lots of wonderful illustrations, interviews and exclusive digital materials!

Shitsuren Chocolatier

by Setona Mizushiro

9 complete volumes

Sota, the son of a baker and promising student in a high school pastry, has a relationship with Saeko, with whom he has been in love since high school, despite the strong difference in social class. Since Saeko is a true chocolate lover, Sota tries to hone her skills and, blinded by love, ignores all obvious signs of betrayal. At least until, on Valentine’s Day, Saeko ends their relationship by reconciling with her ex-boyfriend, a prominent businessman. Sota, determined to win back the girl, moves to France to continue his career in the pastry world, fulfill his dream and to get closer to Saeko.

Go with the clouds, North-by-North West

by Aki Irie

5 volumes in progress

From the author of “Il mondo di Ran”.

Kei Miyama is a 17-year-old private detective who lives and works in Iceland. He spends his days searching for missing persons, lost objects and solving quarrels between lovers, traveling the Icelandic lunar landscapes with his precious friend, a Jeep Suzuki Jimny with whom he has a special relationship. When both his younger brother and his uncles disappear, Kei is faced with the most difficult case of his life, aware that in the land of ice and fire every superstition can turn into reality.

All about J

by Asumiko Nakamura

3 complete volumes

The life of J, a woman born in the body of a man, is troubled and full of despair: in childhood she is the victim of abuse by her alcoholic father and finds solace only in the shows of the diva Marilyn Monroe, who comes to identify as her mother, the one who gave birth to the real J. Starting with the young Paul, whom she met in college, J traces the events of her life and remembers the people who helped her become what she always was.

Obsessed with a Naked Monster

by Ogeretsu Tanaka

2 complete volumes

The continuation of the love story between Hayashida and Shuna, protagonists of one of the stories of “The Proper way to write Love”! The one between Shuna and Hayashida is a relationship born as a purely physical relationship, but it soon became true love … even if hindered by the long-distance relationship. By chance, in Osaka, Shuna meets the person whose smile she has seen several times in photos at Hayashida’s home: Yumi. And on her body she finds the marks of her beloved’s violence… Ogeretsu Tanaka is back with a new deep and engaging two-volume series! The special edition of the first volume will also contain the volume “Azami”, the prequel about Kan-chan and Yumi.

Kyuuhankagai Fukurokouji – The Cul-de-sac in the Old City Center

by Tamekou

single volume

From the author of The dream of Cuckoos and A lotus Flower in the Mud! Nazuna has always been in love with Takumi, her twin sister’s boyfriend. After the girl’s sudden death in an accident, the two men begin a relationship, based on the incredible similarity of Nazuna’s face to that of her sister. Could what was born of the deep sorrow of mourning become true love or will it remain a desperate attempt to deny the tragedy of a broken life?