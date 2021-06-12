The user “Avito” put up the hair of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva for sale. Writes about this “Gazeta.ru”.

“Hair of Nastya Ivleeva. 500 rubles “, – says the announcement, which is currently removed from publication. The seller did not provide other details about the product.

Ivleeva herself commented on the sale of her hair on her Instagram account. “Ahahahahahahahah” – wrote the blogger in the story.

Advertisements for the sale of things that supposedly belong to celebrities are not uncommon on Avito. So, in December last year, the business card of Russian President Vladimir Putin during his work at the St. Petersburg City Hall was decided to be sold on the Internet. An autographed photograph has also appeared on sale, in which Putin is captured together with the former President of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma.

In January, a resident of Novosibirsk put up for sale a photo of Putin with his autograph for almost a million rubles. According to the author of the ad, this is a unique thing worth 900 thousand rubles, which will only grow in price over the years. The Russian assures that the signature is genuine, he is sure that any expert will confirm this.