The bolero singer Ivan Cruz reported that his colleague Guillermo Caldas, the ‘King of the canteens’, continues to fight against the coronavirus.

In an interview with a local media, the interpreter was concerned about his health and dedicated a few words to his friend, who contracted the COVID-19 at the beginning of May.

“I am in constant prayer. I have a small church in my home and he used it to pray for my brother Guiller and for everyone, that this epidemic that is killing us passes, ”he told El Popular.

Guiller worried his followers after the message from relatives asking for an ICU bed. After insistence, the bolero player could be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital de Ate.

“Friends, don’t stop praying! We are on the way to the Vitarte hospital for Guiller to enter the ICU ”, said his daughter on social networks.

Iván Cruz also caught COVID-19. According to him, he continues to recover. Photo: broadcast

Iván Cruz talks about his return to singing

At another point in the interview, Iván Cruz spoke about his work and how he is facing the pandemic.

“I am surviving with my shows and virtual greetings that I do from the theater that I built in my house. There I have a stage and all the facilities for that ”, he revealed.

“This nightmare has no time to end. Many colleagues have not held out. I continue with faith and the strength that my Lord gives me to carry on ”, added the singer.

