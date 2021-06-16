PlayStation warns that users will continue to experience problems, and recommends playing on PS4 Pro or PS5.

The return of Cyberpunk 2077 to the PlayStation digital store is now official. The CD Projekt game was removed from the platform shortly after its release due to the deplorable state of its console version, after which the studio has released several patches to improve the situation. As we informed you yesterday, Cyberpunk 2077 was listed again in the PS Store pending an imminent announcement, and as such, confirmation no more waiting.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be sold again on the PS Store starting June 21, confirms CD Projekt in a release official. The Polish company makes public the decision of Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate its game in the store. While this is great news for the game, this does not mean that your problems have been solved altogether. In a second statement, shared Per IGN, PlayStation is warning gamers that Cyberpunk 2077 still has performance issues on its platforms.

Users will continue to have performance issues on PS4PlayStation“SIE confirms that Cyberpunk 2077 will be listed on the PlayStation Store again from June 21, 2021,” begin those in Tokyo. “Users will continue to experience problems performance with the PS4 version, while CD Projekt RED continues to improve stability on all platforms. ” PlayStation recommends “play the title on a PS4 Pro, or PS5, to have the best experience. “

Therefore, PlayStation players will be able to buy Cyberpunk 2077 in digital format starting next week, although the game still has technical problems. The conclusion to half a year of updates and work, in which CD Projekt has suffered hacks, has received class action lawsuits, and has seen its investors ask for the resignation of the board of directors as a result of all this situation. Will things get better for the company from this announcement? If you haven’t played it yet, this is our review of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, PS Store, PlayStation Store, PlayStation, and CD Projekt.