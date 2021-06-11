The Italian national team defeated the Turkish national team in the opening match of the European Football Championship. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico arena and ended with a score of 3: 0 in favor of Italy. The first goal of the tournament in the 53rd minute was scored by Turkish defender Merih Demiral. In the 66th minute, the Italians’ advantage was increased by striker Ciro Immobile. Midfielder Lorenzo Insigne scored a goal in the 77th minute.

Earlier on June 11, the opening ceremony of the tournament took place at the Stadio Olimpico. The event was attended by former Italian national team players Francesco Totti and Alessandro Nesta, as well as performers Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge.

Group A, which includes Italy and Turkey, is also represented by the national teams of Switzerland and Wales. They will meet on June 12th.

The European Championship will run until July 11. The final will take place in London at Wembley Stadium.