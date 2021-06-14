On Wednesday Mancini’s Italy takes the field at 9 pm against Switzerland for the second match of group A of Euro 2020. The Azzurri are returning from an excellent and convincing performance against Turkey which saw them win 3-0, starting like this The path of Euro 2020 is at its best, while coach Petkovic’s Switzerland drew 1-1 with Wales.

Italy will face Switzerland at the Olimpico in Rome, and can count on all the players with the exception of Florenzi, who was injured during the opening match against Turkey.

The Roman player will therefore not be in the match and it seems that Mancini is oriented to replace him with the Napoli player Di Lorenzo on the right wing. For the rest, it seems that the blue coach is willing to confirm the initial eleven seen against Turkey, with Donnarumma in goal, Chiellini, Bonucci, Spinazzola and precisely Di Lorenzo in defense, Jorginho, Barella in the middle of the field together with Locatelli. In front of the trio Insigne-Immobile-Berardi with Immobile central point and Insigne and Berardi on the outside ready to open the game but also to insert themselves centrally as Mancini wants, in order to create difficulties for the opponents and more chances from the net.

According to the most important betting sites Italy is absolutely favorite against the Swiss, who actually have a lower quality squad and aim for a 4-3-2-1 that sees Embolus and Shaqiri (ex Inter) behind the striker Seferovic.

The Azzurri are in fact seen as very favorites for the match against Switzerland, given that the bookmakers on average rate Italy’s victory at around 1.60, while a possible victory for the Swiss is at 7.00.

The other match of the group is the one between Turkey and Wales with the classification of group A which at the moment sees Italy first at 3 points, Switzerland with Wales at 1 point each and Turkey at zero points.