Barbesino decides, Innocenti saves a penalty. It is not only the success of our national team, but also the revenge of the Italian workers in the Swiss factories
They come from the suburbs, already at noon they are in front of the gates and there are more than three hours to go before the game. From the sacks they take out a few pieces of bread, a little cheese and a flask of wine: they sit down, talk, their faces are baked with fatigue, their hands are calloused, their pants ripped and their shoes with cardboard soles. There will be two hundred, no more.
.
