Italy stops using the Corona vaccine for those under 60 years old

The Italian government said, today, Friday, that it has restricted the use of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the emerging coronavirus to only individuals over the age of 60, after the death of a young woman from a blood clot after receiving the vaccination.

And Camila Canepa died, yesterday, Thursday, at the age of 18, after receiving the vaccine on May 25, which sparked a storm of controversy in Italy about the vaccine, which continued to be given to adults in all age groups, despite medical concerns about it that had been raised before.

“AstraZeneca will only be given to individuals over the age of 60,” Italy’s commissioner for COVID-19, Francesco Vigliolo, told a news conference.