On the last day of E3 2021, during the Nintendo Direct conference, a new character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was introduced. The fighter in question was a nice surprise as it was Kasuya Mishima from the Tekken series.

Shinya Takahashi and Yoshiaki Koizumi were in charge of presenting the first announcement for this new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC which began with Kazuya throwing Ganong off a cliff, just like in Tekken video games.

We saw a little of the combat mechanics that Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima will have in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as some of the introductions that the character will have. The funny thing is that it seems that it will be possible to preserve a bit of game style, despite the fact that we are talking about a ‘Smash’ that is 2D.

Masahiro Sakurai stated that more details dedicated to the addition of Kazuya Mishima within Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be released at a later date. Finally, the only thing that was possible to appreciate carefully was a video with some of the movements of this Tekken character.

We’re not that far from Tellen’s Kazuya Mishima introduction in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Right at the end of the presentation of the movements you will have Kazuya mishima from Tekken on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai He told us again that more details about the addition of this character will be given at a later date.

Now what is that date? We are not so far. That will be June 28 at 9:00 am Central Time. This will be a good opportunity to learn about how they got this character into the Nintendo title.

What did you think of this Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ad on Nintendo Direct? Was it worth it or does it meet your expectations? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us through our social networks and stay for more news of E3 2021 in TierraGamer.

