The team of Eagles of America continue planning what will be the next semester where they want to do a good job and become one of the serious candidates for the title again. Likewise, in recent days much has been said about the new shirt that the team led by coach Santiago Solari will be using for the Opening Tournament 2021.
It was on the specialized portal All about t-shirts where images were published of what could be the new outfit of the azulcrema team heading to the next contest. The photographs show a shirt with a triangle on the chest, this one in red with frets. The part of the sleeves are in navy blue, while the rest of the shirt is in cream blue.
However, and as is customary, in social networks the emotions did not wait. Fans railed against the new release, not being satisfied with the idea of the new uniform. And it is necessary to remember that for some seasons, the American brand has been due in terms of innovations in the jersey is concerned.
In case of becoming official, it would be in the next few days when the team of the America Share your new clothing through your social networks, which will be giving something to talk about in the coming days.
