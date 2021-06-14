Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

A few months ago the new generation of consoles began and, until now, Xbox games had maintained the same cover design in games available on disc. That said, it seems that Microsoft is now ready to make the full leap to the new generation, and for that they introduced a new style of covers. Or at least that’s what different presales seem to indicate.

What happens is today the pre-sales of some of the games that Xbox showed at its E3 2021 conference began to rise. Among them are long-awaited titles such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 Y Microsoft Flight Simulator.

What caught the attention of many players is that the presale page shows a different cover than what we are used to. The green rectangle that appeared above with the brand logo was changed into a small square in the upper left corner. Next to it there is a white bar that indicates which consoles it will reach.

Do you want to see the new covers? Then we do not tell you more and we leave you with the images that have been released:

Old cover and New cover

What do you think? Do you like this cover design better or do you prefer the old one? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see all of our E3 2021 coverage.