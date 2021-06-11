“The truth is that it takes the effort of both, of a State that is present and also of an individual who understands, in solidarity, that it makes no sense to have unproductive land when someone is in need of land,” said Alberto Fernández when announcing works to develop lots and credit for houses, on Wednesday.

Before the phrase, from the field they came to answer him, as happened when on Tuesday he also said another controversial phrase, calling the pesticides “pesticides”.

“In his speech, the president alludes to this central issue in a generic and vague way, without distinction of location, owners or socioeconomic characteristics; he touches on this question, but he does so without figures, without any basis and without any mapping, as if the land was just a “thing”, they said from the Argentine Agrarian Federation.

“We want to remind Mr. President that farmers and ranchers who we work the land we don’t have it to speculate. We have it and we want it (because many cannot access it) to work, produce food, goods and services, in short, to produce development, “said the entity’s statement.

The text remarked that 81,000 farmers have disappeared in the last 16 years. “And those are not cold numbers. They are people who were forced to leave the field because their production was not enough to survive, because they did not have infrastructure and / or services to live with dignity. In other words, it was a forced exit due to the lack of adequate public policies “

Along these lines, they insisted that unproductive lands are because it encourages economic concentration in large groups that are not farmers. They are speculators in general, many become “landowners” from politics. That is why we discussed, who wants to work the land? What for? how many?