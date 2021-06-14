It looks like Sega might not be quite done with its spherically ensconced simians just yet; images have surfaced for a new entry in the long-running Super Monkey Ball series, this one titled Banana Mania, supposedly heading to Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series X / S.

The images in question, shared by freelance journalist Nils Ahrensmeier on Twitter earlier today, purportedly show PlayStation 5 and Switch box art for Banana Mania, alongside four typically cheery screenshots from the game.

This is “Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania”.

Platforms: Switch (obv), PS4, PS5, XBOX One, Series X For Screenshots: See the thread# E32021 #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/7IfAYhTg17 – Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) June 14, 2021

One of these shots teases a return for Monkey Ball’s much-loved party game Monkey Target, while the others are a little harder to pin down. However, a few well-versed Monkey Ball fans are currently doing some deductive work and speculating that the images could well be pointing to a remake of 2005’s Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, which melded the first two Monkey Ball games along with brand-new content.

Sega’s last foray into the world of Monkey Ball occurred in 2019, when it released an HD remaster of the Wii’s largely unloved Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz. The remaster ultimately proved more enjoyable than many were expecting, so a spruce-up for a more fondly remembered title such as Super Monkey Ball Deluxe would undoubtedly please.

Obviously, we won’t know anything for certain until Sega makes it official, but it’s worth noting this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the name Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania; the mysterious title popped up in a listing by the Australian Classification Board earlier this year. Perhaps all will be revealed tomorrow, during Nintendo’s E3 Direct.