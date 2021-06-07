Fans of the saga of ‘The Lord of the rings‘, the popular fantasy series created by JRR Tolkien are in a signature collection through the platform Change.org. This in order that the new series of Prime Video, based on this universe, do not include nudity or sex scenes.

The organization Catholic Memes are the ones who created the petition addressed to Amazon and they argue that ‘the work of Tolkien it is truly wholesome and is full of Christian symbolism. He was a devout Catholic and his image need not be stained with nudity in the least. ‘

Why do you think there will be nudes in ‘The Lord of the Rings’?

The origin of this request dates back to a casting announcement in Auckland, New Zealand, where the series of ‘The Lord of the rings‘. This ad was looking for people who were comfortable with doing partial or full nudity.

In addition, the production allegedly hired an intimacy coordinator, that is, someone who does the choreography so that the sex scenes look real. Maybe Amazon I was thinking of doing it like game of Thrones where there were nudes everywhere and the realization of the aiñiki ñiki was not lacking.

It should be noted that although the series bears the name of ‘The Lord of the rings‘, it will actually be set in an era before the trilogy, known as’the second age‘, which ranges from the creation of the ring to the defeat of Sauron for Isildur. So the producers will have a lot of freedom with their new story.

The petition has 35,071 signatures so far, out of a goal of 50,000. Given these numbers, it seems that the group will be able to collect enough signatures to send the petition to Amazon. Whether they will listen to them is a totally different question, in addition to the fact that the study has not confirmed whether they will indeed show nudity in the series. What do you expect from the new series of ‘The Lord of the rings‘?

