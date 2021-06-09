The economy is facing profound changes caused by the pandemic, the ecological and technological transition. The trends lead us to a world that is more unequal and therefore less efficient, more conflictive, more politically unstable and polarized, and, therefore, in danger. Inequality can break current capitalism as much as environmental issues, perhaps that is why the concept of sustainability should not only be understood as ecological, but also as social. This is one of the conclusions of Retina Reboot, the El País debate space with Santander and Telefónica as promoters and Accenture and ServiceNow as annual partners.

“We have very serious problems: precariousness, youth unemployment (the highest in Europe) or school dropout,” says economist Luis Garicano, MEP for Ciudadanos. To overcome them and modernize the economy “it is necessary to invest not so much in things as in people.” Low Spanish productivity is an old challenge to overcome, because it causes little business competitiveness, low wages, long hours and, at the end of the causal chain, inequality and poverty, which are very worrying in Spain. In this country you work a lot (those who have a job, of course), you earn badly and you produce little.

Scientific-technological development is also extremely important: “Once our country has reached the welfare levels of neighboring countries, the only way to move forward is to invent, create, not imitate.” For this, it is essential to prioritize ideas and ensure that they are socially valued. “In Spain the talk shows or the participants of Operación Triunfo are known, but not so much scientists as, for example, Rafael Matasanz, who has collaborated in making this country number one in transplants”, says the economist.

In the necessary digitization processes, the administration is important, it should set an example and serve as a driving force. Is not always that way. “The administration has aged, especially compared to the experience of citizens, who we handle smartphones and platforms on a daily basis, but we have to make the administration a focus of innovation ”, explains Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence. It is necessary to digitize, streamline processes, eliminate bureaucracy, achieve more transparency, all of them using new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

How to rationally distribute European funds? “We must invest quickly the billions that come to us: the easiest thing is to give them to large companies, but that is not transformative,” says Garicano. Those really in need are SMEs, which make up most of the productive fabric, and for which it is more difficult to implement digitization. “A ham producer from Badajoz or an Asturian artisan can thus reach the global market and totally change their business,” says the economist.

A good way to get these funds to where they are most needed are certain platforms that are used in other countries: a website where each small business owner can complete a test that performs a diagnosis and guides them on their technological needs. “Many SMEs are desperate, they feel these funds as foreign, money that is not going to reach them in any way,” Garicano denounces. If SMEs do not catch up on digitization, we will reach a situation of duality between large companies and small and medium-sized companies: a productive fabric at two speeds.

The challenges of employment

Spain shows disproportionately high levels of unemployment and job insecurity that fracture society and condition the country’s prosperity. Demographic and technological transformations, if not tamed, are bound to aggravate the problem: inequality, contrary to what one might think, benefits no one, neither the rich nor, of course, the poor.

Training is crucial in an increasingly knowledge-driven economy where machines will perform the most repetitive jobs. University studies and Vocational Training (which already includes new technologies such as Big Data or Artificial Intelligence) help to have a stable and long working life, as long as we continue to train during our lives to embrace the innovations that are presented. However, education in Spain presents a lower performance than in other neighboring countries: there are problems of overqualification and underqualification. Reforms in the educational field will need consensus and take advantage of digital transformations and demographic changes.

In this crisis and technological revolution, “we observe a duality between winners and losers,” says Sara de la Rica, director of the Iseak Foundation and president of Iberdrola’s Sustainable Development commission, “some have been able to maintain their activity, in jobs aligned with the technology and compatible with teleworking; on the contrary that others whose jobs require less qualification and more presence ”. These drifts can lead us to a society with very few winners immersed in a majority of losers, a very unequal society and therefore full of tensions, inefficient and unfair, a breeding ground for totalitarian temptations, as the philosopher Michael J. Sandel points out in his criticism of the meritocracy. Democracy works best on the basis of equality. “If we do not manage to be more inclusive with the most vulnerable, we will reach a very undesirable society,” warns De la Rica. A two-speed society.

In the field of employment you also have to think at two speeds. In the short term, we must promote jobs in important sectors of the Spanish economic pie such as hospitality, construction (always in sustainable scales) or tourism (trying to build quality tourism). But staying at that would be to revert to the inefficient and antiquated Spanish production system of brick and sun and sand. In the medium and long term, it is inevitable to think about digital skills: in Spain, paradoxically, there is a lack of technological profiles to fill the gaps that exist in companies: something is wrong between supply and demand in the labor market.

STEM careers (science, technology, engineering and mathematics, for its acronym in English) are not the most demanded, especially by women, which can generate serious problems, because they will not have a sufficient presence in the sectors that will shape the society: more women are needed in scientific-technical careers. “The part of care and dependency has a long journey [sobre todo en una sociedad envejecida] and it is necessary to put it in value and professionalize it ”, points out Mercedes Valcárcel, general director of Fundación Generation Spain. It is also necessary to reindustrialize the country, with a modern industry that rides the technological fever.

“Training is critical”, says Valcárcel, “not only the technical part, but also the competence and mentalities”. A mentality has to be established that understands the need for continuous training throughout the working life, in such changing and volatile scenarios. The technological acceleration promises to change the ways of working with unusual frequency. Valcárcel is also committed to a digitization of public employment services at the national level, to make it easier to make a “match” between job supply and demand. This way, applicants will find jobs more easily and companies will be able to better meet their personnel needs.

SEE BROADCAST OF THE EVENT