Kimetsu no yaiba has managed to break sales records. Currently, the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has managed to be a success in Japan, the United States, Mexico and Latin America. It has even surpassed Spirited Away as the highest grossing anime film ever and has now surpassed Dragon ball, one of the longest-lived sagas.

According to Shonen saito, Kimetsu no yaiba has surpassed in manga sales by volume to the saga of Akira toriyama. Until very recently, Dragon ball maintained the first place with 6.19 sleeves sold by volume, but was surpassed by the work of Koyoharu Gotouge.

The unprecedented success of Kimetsu no Yaiba

Kimetsu no yaiba is an action manga by Gotouge which focuses on the adventures of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Nezuko to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. This story has managed to have an incredible reception in its anime adaptation, but the manga has not been left behind.

However, let us remember that the manga of Kimetsu no yaiba is already finished, its last issue was published a couple of weeks ago and the saga of Akira toriyama continues in Dragon ball super. So, this victory is not final. In fact, the saga with the most total copies sold is still One piece with 480 million, the saga of Gotouge it has 150 million to date.

