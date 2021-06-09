One person was injured in a shootout in Sochi that killed two bailiffs. On Wednesday, June 9, reports TASS with reference to the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The shooting took place on the street of Enlightenment. The attacker opened fire with an unregistered weapon. He was taken to the police station.

Earlier it became known that the bailiffs arrived to execute the decision of the Adler court to evict the family from the unauthorized house. The landlord refused to let them in and said that he would not leave the house. After a while, he began to shoot from a hunting rifle. The bailiffs died on the spot from gunshot wounds.

After that, a man named Vartan Kochiyan surrendered voluntarily without offering any resistance. Investigative officers continue to work at the scene.

The TFR opened a criminal case into the incident.

Three years ago in Adler, on the same street, there was a fire in unauthorized buildings. About 11 people died because of the emergency. Two people were put on trial for negligent death, notes Telegram-channel “112”. After a while, the authorities decided to demolish such buildings to prevent such incidents.