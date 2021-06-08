In Geneva, problems with traffic arose on the eve of the meeting of the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. This became known from the statement of the mayor of Geneva, Federica Perler, who gave a comment RIA News…

“I believe that the inconvenience associated with getting around the city will be minimized through our hospitality,” added Perler.

On June 6, it was reported that due to the Russian-American summit on June 16, the sky over Geneva would be closed. The Swiss Federal Aviation Administration (BAZL) emphasized that this process is “well established” thanks to the experience of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Top business executives, political leaders, prominent thinkers and journalists are invited there annually

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there is no fixed agenda for the event yet. He noted that a significant part of the time will be devoted to issues that the presidents themselves want to voice. The White House said that politicians will discuss arms control, cybersecurity, Ukraine and Belarus.

