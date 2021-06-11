The G7 leaders at the G7 summit will announce a decision to allocate 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines to poor countries. About it it says in a statement from the British government.

According to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom Boris Johnson, this will bring closer the victory over the pandemic in 2022.

The UK will provide 100 million doses of the drug to the British-Swedish AstraZeneca.

On June 10, it became known that the United States would pay for 500 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and donate them to nearly 100 countries. According to Jeff Zientes, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, negotiations on the issue lasted about four weeks. The acquired doses will be transferred to 92 countries. In particular, 900 thousand doses will be presented to Ukraine within the framework of the COVAX program.

Earlier, the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Alexander Osaulenko said that the number of vaccine tourists in Russia by the end of the year could reach at least several tens of thousands of people. According to him, foreign citizens have already expressed a desire to come to Russia for the drug.