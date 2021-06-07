The common-law wife of Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident with actor Mikhail Efremov, Irina Sterkhova filed a lawsuit to be included in the list of heirs. This became known TASS…

“I ask you to include me in the circle of heirs to Zakharov’s property, to recognize my ownership of the inherited property that belonged to the day of Zakharov’s death,” Sterkhova said in a copy of the court statement.

According to the lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky, representing the interests of Zakharov’s widow Margarita, Sterkhova was not recognized as a victim in the Efremov case. However, she wants to sue for the deceased’s money. The lawyer is sure that the common-law wife “is trying to cash in on death” and wants to sue part of the inheritance from Zakharov’s mother.

“In this case, Sterkhova has practically no chance of success,” a lawyer commented on the new lawsuit in the Efremov case.

The victims in the accident case were the deceased’s elder brother, his lawful wife Margarita and two sons. Sterkhova said that she had lived with Zakharov for over 22 years in Moscow. At the same time, he was officially married, and the family lived in the Ryazan region.

Earlier it was reported that Efremov’s lawyers brought his wife, youngest son and brother of the deceased 2.8 million rubles, then the actor reimbursed them 111 thousand rubles spent by the victims on the funeral. Also, expenses for lawyers were reimbursed in the amount of 300 thousand rubles. In total, the actor paid more than 4.4 million rubles to the relatives of the deceased.

Mikhail Efremov was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a fatal road accident that occurred on June 8. He was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a car, the driver of which, Sergei Zakharov, later died.