It became known how the United States and its NATO allies are planning to “crush” Russia in the event of a possible war with Moscow. Expert Kris Osborn in his article in The National Interest said that the Pentagon is likely to try to use the entire arsenal of capabilities of the North Atlantic Alliance. According to him, the US Department of Defense will have to establish communication not only between commanders and military personnel, but also between entire combat platforms.

The analyst gave an example of such interaction – the Polish F-35 fighter meets Russian ships in the Baltic Sea and sends their coordinates to an American destroyer. He, in turn, goes to meet the enemy and attacks him with anti-ship missiles. This is the tactic that Osborne said is being considered by the Pentagon along with its Western allies.

He noted that such a combat operation must take advantage of all the advantages of artificial intelligence and network interaction – only in this way the allies can win. Osborne believes that in order to achieve a strategic advantage, they need to quickly identify targets and “lightning fast” fire at them.

The observer concluded that the US plans to expand the data exchange program to include NATO allies. The general task that the military will face is the synchronization of various communication systems into a single whole.

Earlier, Chris Osborne spoke about the preparation in the United States for the third world war. According to him, the country’s air force accurately reproduces the large-scale air war of the great powers, mimicking the threats and challenges they may face in battle.