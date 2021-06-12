It became known about the condition of the midfielder of the Danish national team Christian Eriksen, who lost consciousness during the match of the first round of the group stage of the European Football Championship. Leads them RIA News…

Journalists who saw the footballer leave the field said that he was conscious. According to sources, the player raised his hand, demonstrating that he had come to his senses. He was taken to the hospital.

Eriksen passed out during the match against the Finnish team. At the end of the first half of the meeting, the player fell to the lawn and could not get up. The match between the national teams was suspended at the score 0: 0. It is noted that the athlete received emergency assistance on the field for about 15 minutes, after which he was carried away on a stretcher to the under-stands.

Eriksen is 29 years old. He is a player of the Italian “Inter”, in the national team the footballer played 108 matches and scored 36 goals.